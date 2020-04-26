Did Tyler Rake die in Extraction? The ending of Chris Hemsworth's Netflix film explained

Extraction has arrived on Netflix but what's the meaning behind the ending and THAT final shot?

Thanks to the almost global lockdown we're currently living through, one of our only sources of new films at the moment is the streaming service, Netflix.

While almost every film due for a cinema release between March and June of 2020 has faced delays, new releases on the streaming service have arrived as normal.

The latest of these film releases is Extraction, an action epic starring Chris Hemsworth, fresh off his 2019 appearances as Thor in Avengers: Endgame and Agent H in Men in Black: International.

The film is your typical action romp with plenty of high-octane action set pieces and the odd explosion or two.

However, the film's ending has raised several questions with fans, questions which we'll be answering here.

Extraction on Netflix

Extraction arrived on Netflix on April 24th, 2020 and has MCU fingerprints all over it.

As well as its main star, Extraction is directed by Sam Hargrave, a stunt coordinator on several MCU films, and is even produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors behind the MCU's biggest and best films including Infinity War and Endgame.

The film, which stars Chris Hemsworth and Rudhraksh Jaiswal, tells the story of a black market mercenary, Tyler Rake, as he is tasked with the recovery of a Bangaleshi crime lord's son, Ovi, who has been kidnapped by a rival gang.

Extraction's ending

Of course, Tyler Rake does manage to free Ovi, the crime lord's son, from his captors and the pair are then forced to flee across Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka.

The final action scene sees Tyler and Ovi trying to escape Dhaka via helicopter. But, standing in their way is a crowded bridge checkpoint and a whole host of armed mercenaries.

After an explosive firefight ensues, Ovi does manage to escape but Tyler Rake is left seriously wounded and the last we see of him is a Skyfall-esque fall into the river below the bridge.

Following on from that, we have two final scenes to end the film.

The first shows Nik Khan as she kills Asif, the rival crime lord, in a bathroom and the second shows Ovi back at school, in the swimming pool. The final shot of the film sees him surfacing to reveal a mysterious figure in the background.

Does Tyler Rake die in Extraction?

No. Tyler Rake does not die.

While we don't get a close-up reveal of his face in the final shot, the mysterious figure watching over Ovi as the film ends is unmistakably Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake.

Of course, it's a nice surprise to see that the hero of the film doesn't die as we thought he may have done but some fans have touted the reveal as the setup of a possible sequel.

Whether or not that comes to fruition remains to be seen.

Extraction is available to stream now on Netflix after the film released on April 24th, 2020.