David Seaman ‘impressed’ with ‘very young’ Leeds United player

Illan Meslier is on loan at Leeds United at the moment.

David Seaman has told Leeds Live that he has been impressed with Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper, who was at Leeds as a youth player, was impressed with how Meslier played against the Gunners in the FA Cup earlier this season.

Seaman told Leeds Live about Meslier: “He’s very young. I was at the Arsenal game. I don't go to many games, but obviously Leeds playing at Arsenal was perfect so I was there.

“I was impressed with him. He looks confident, which for someone so young was good to see.”

Leeds United stay?

Meslier joined Leeds on loan from Lorient in the summer of 2019, and is scheduled to return to his parent club at the end of the season.

The youngster has played twice in the Championship and once in the FA Cup for Marcelo Bielsa’s side so far this season, according to WhoScored, and his performances have been very encouraging.

According to The Mirror, Leeds have decided to trigger the option to sign Meslier on a permanent contract this summer.

Meanwhile, former Leeds boss Neil Warnock has said that it would not be fair on the Whites and West Bromwich Albion if the season is cancelled now.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Leeds and West Brom are first and respectively in the Championship table at the moment.

The Yorkshire Evening Post quotes Warnock as saying: "I don’t agree with the cancelling thing. It’s the easy option. They should leave it until it’s impossible to play on.

"I think it’s fairer to finish the season. The likes of Leeds and West Brom...it beggars belief that their season might not finish. Even if it means finishing it in September."