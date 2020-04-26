Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

David Seaman ‘impressed’ with ‘very young’ Leeds United player

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Fulham at Elland Road on December 13, 2014 in Leeds, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Illan Meslier is on loan at Leeds United at the moment.

Illan Meslier of France during the friendly match between Argentina and France U20 at Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Spain on March 20 2019.

David Seaman has told Leeds Live that he has been impressed with Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper, who was at Leeds as a youth player, was impressed with how Meslier played against the Gunners in the FA Cup earlier this season.

Seaman told Leeds Live about Meslier: “He’s very young. I was at the Arsenal game. I don't go to many games, but obviously Leeds playing at Arsenal was perfect so I was there.

“I was impressed with him. He looks confident, which for someone so young was good to see.”

 

Leeds United stay?

Meslier joined Leeds on loan from Lorient in the summer of 2019, and is scheduled to return to his parent club at the end of the season.

The youngster has played twice in the Championship and once in the FA Cup for Marcelo Bielsa’s side so far this season, according to WhoScored, and his performances have been very encouraging.

According to The Mirror, Leeds have decided to trigger the option to sign Meslier on a permanent contract this summer.

Illan Meslier of France does passed during the friendly match between Argentina and France U20 at Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Spain on March 20 2019.

Meanwhile, former Leeds boss Neil Warnock has said that it would not be fair on the Whites and West Bromwich Albion if the season is cancelled now.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Leeds and West Brom are first and respectively in the Championship table at the moment.

The Yorkshire Evening Post quotes Warnock as saying: "I don’t agree with the cancelling thing. It’s the easy option. They should leave it until it’s impossible to play on.

"I think it’s fairer to finish the season. The likes of Leeds and West Brom...it beggars belief that their season might not finish. Even if it means finishing it in September."

Neil Warnock, Manager of Cardiff City speaks to Neil Harris, manager of Millwall prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Cardiff Cityat The Den on February 9, 2018 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch