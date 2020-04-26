‘Crisis’: David Provan sends warning to Rangers chief, mentions Celtic

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind leaders Celtic’s Neil Lennon.

Celtic legend David Provan has sent a warning for Rangers interim chairman Douglas Park, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

The former Celtic and Scotland international winger believes that Rangers are struggling and will struggle financially amid the global health crisis.

Subscribe

Provan has also said that Dave King took the decision to step down as the Rangers chairman at the right time.

Rangers announced on March 27 that King decided to leave his position as the Ibrox club’s chairman, with Park replacing him in an interim role.

The Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it remains to be seen if the remainder of the games will be played at all.

Provan wrote in The Scottish Sun: “Clubs with the biggest wage bills are suffering the most right now. In Scotland, Celtic will have the biggest cash burn. But if they’re eating into their bank balance, what about Rangers?

“Reportedly requiring £10m to reach season’s end, what nick is the Ibrox balance sheet in?

“With the share issue and Far Eastern investment on hold because of Covid-19, new chairman Douglas Park will need to be a magician to get Gers through this crisis. Dave King timed his exit well.”

Title challenge

Rangers are 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment.

Steven Gerrard’s side do have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies left to be played this season.

While the Gers will think that they do have a chance to catch Celtic, Neil Lennon's side will be favourites for the championship if and when the campaign gets back underway.