Club now reportedly seek £50m for striker after rejecting mega West Ham bid

West Ham United have been linked with Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Atalanta now seek a £50 million fee for Duvan Zapata after rejecting a bid from West Ham United last year.

The Colombian striker has been in red-hot form for Atalanta.

He helped the club qualify for the Champions League last season, with his form attracting the interest of Premier League suitors.

TMW claim in the report that West Ham submitted a £35 million bid in January 2019.

The decision to turn down the Hammers is now fully justified. Duvan has helped shoot Atalanta to the Champions League quarter-final this season.

The 29-year-old has posted 11 goals and five assists in 15 Serie A appearances.

Duvan cost Atalanta a modest £20 million in 2017. He is now a regular at international level and European clubs are well aware of his talent.

TMW now claim Atalanta value him at £50 million ahead of the summer.

West Ham may look back with regret. The Hammers instead spent big on Sebastien Haller last summer, to the tune of a club-record £45 million (BBC).

The former Eintracht Frankfurt man has found it difficult in his debut season at West Ham, scoring seven Premier League goals in 27 games.

David Moyes may look to bolster his attacking options this summer. Zapata, however, is surely now out of reach and will go down as a missed opportunity.