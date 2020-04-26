Quick links

Newcastle United

Everton

Barcelona

Premier League

Club have reportedly made U-turn over Newcastle and Everton target

Subhankar Mondal
Sadio Mane (C) of Liverpool celebrates scoring his side's second goal with his team mate Philippe Coutinho (R) and Adam Lallana (L) during the Premier League match between Liverpool and...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United and Everton are reportedly interested in Philippe Coutinho of Barcelona.

Barcelona's new Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho poses for a picture in Barcelona on January 7, 2018. - Coutinho is in Barcelona to tie up a 160-million-euro ($192 million) move from...

According to Marca, Barcelona have decided to keep hold of Philippe Coutinho, amid reported interest from Newcastle United and Everton among other clubs.

Metropoles has reported of interest in the former Liverpool attacking midfielder from Newcastle (click here to read more), while Sport has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Chelsea want the Brazil international, who can also operate as a winger.

Marca has claimed that Barcelona had decided to sell Coutinho - currently on loan at Bayern Munich - this summer, but following the global health crisis, they will keep him as there may not be too many buyers.

 

It has been reported that Barca head coach Quique Setien will move the 27-year-old into midfielder in a number 8 role, with Ernesto Valverde having played him as a false winger.

Barcelona stay

Coutinho is a very good attacking midfielder, and while he would be a brilliant signing for Newcastle or Everton, staying at Barcelona and challenging for La Liga and the Champions League next season would make sense for the former Inter Milan star.

Liverpool FC midfielder Philippe Coutinho (L) competes for the ball with Leicester City FC defender Harry Maguire during the Premier League Asia Trophy match between Liverpool FC and...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch