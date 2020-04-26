Club have reportedly made U-turn over Newcastle and Everton target

Newcastle United and Everton are reportedly interested in Philippe Coutinho of Barcelona.

According to Marca, Barcelona have decided to keep hold of Philippe Coutinho, amid reported interest from Newcastle United and Everton among other clubs.

Metropoles has reported of interest in the former Liverpool attacking midfielder from Newcastle (click here to read more), while Sport has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Chelsea want the Brazil international, who can also operate as a winger.

Marca has claimed that Barcelona had decided to sell Coutinho - currently on loan at Bayern Munich - this summer, but following the global health crisis, they will keep him as there may not be too many buyers.

It has been reported that Barca head coach Quique Setien will move the 27-year-old into midfielder in a number 8 role, with Ernesto Valverde having played him as a false winger.

Barcelona stay

Coutinho is a very good attacking midfielder, and while he would be a brilliant signing for Newcastle or Everton, staying at Barcelona and challenging for La Liga and the Champions League next season would make sense for the former Inter Milan star.