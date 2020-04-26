Quick links

Barcelona player has reportedly made his decision amid Tottenham Hotspur speculation

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium home stadium of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...
Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Arthur Melo of FC Barcelona looks dejected during the Liga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 1, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.

According to Marca, Arthur Melo has decided to stay at Barcelona, amid reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Spanish publication Marca has reported that Arthur thinks that Barcelona is the best place for him to develop and has decided to stay at Camp Nou beyond the summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham are interested in signing the 23-year-old midfielder from Spanish and European giants Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

 

Stats

Arthur joined Barcelona from Gremio in the summer of 2018 and was expected to be a huge success at Camp Nou.

According to WhoScored, the Brazil international midfielder has made 12 starts and four substitute appearances in La Liga for Barcelona so far this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists in the process.

The 23-year-old has also made three starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the Blaugrana this campaign, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the midfielder made 19 starts and eight substitute appearances in La Liga and made seven starts and two substitute appearances in the Champions League according to WhoScored.

Football in England and Spain is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Arthur Melo of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the start the La Liga match between SD Eibar SAD and FC Barcelona at Ipurua Municipal Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Eibar, Spain.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

