Arsenal can take revenge on Barcelona by landing 'extraordinary' attacker

La Liga champions Barcelona were left red-faced by their failed Rodrigo Moreno pursuit - now he could end up in the Premier League instead.

Barcelona have just £25 million saved up to spend on new players this summer. Yes, you read that right. Not £250 million. £25 million.

So if you were thinking of dabbling a penny or two on the prospect of either Neymar or Lautaro Martinez ending the summer clad in red and blue stripes, don’t.

After all, what chance do a cash-strapped, controversy-courting side really have of snapping up two of the biggest and most expensive names in football with a transfer budget more akin to Bournemouth than Barcelona? With all due respect to Rodrigo Moreno, if they cannot afford him then they certainly can’t afford Neymar.

Barcelona buzzed around the former Bolton Wanderers loanee all throughout the winter, only to conclude that Valencia’s £50 million price-tag demands made a deal for a player Quique Setien calls ‘extraordinary’ all but impossible.

Goal claims that the La Liga champions even tried to sign Rodrigo on loan – a surefire sign that desperation was setting in at the Camp Nou before they turned, infamously, to Middlesbrough flop Martin Braithwaite.

So with Arsenal now looking to lure Rodrigo back to England three months after Barca’s latest drawn-out transfer saga reached an inevitably underwhelming conclusion, there is a very real chance that The Gunners can finally get one over on their old adversaries.

Thierry Henry. Marc Overmars. Alex Hleb. Alex Song. Cesc Fabregas. Barcelona have relentlessly raided Arsenal for their star players over the years – so revenge will taste all the sweeter if Rodrigo ends up in North London rather than Catalonia (Mirror).

The Spain international is not exactly the most lethal of number nines but there is more to his game than putting the ball in the back of the net.

21 assists in the last two seasons paint a more accurate picture of an all-action forward who would bring speed, vision and frighteningly complete skill-set to the Emirates.