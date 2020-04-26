Arsenal and Carlo Ancelotti reportedly want Newcastle United’s most talented player

Arsenal and Everton are among the clubs linked with Newcastle United’s Matty Longstaff.

Jetro Willems has said on Twitter that reported Arsenal, Everton and West Ham United target Matty Longstaff is the most talented player at Newcastle United.

Longstaff is out of contract at Newcastle at the end of the season, and has been linked with moves away from the Magpies.

According to TEAMtalk, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton and David Moyes’s West Ham are interested in securing the services of the 20-year-old midfielder.

Willems, who can operate as a left-back or as a left wing-back, has named the England Under-20 international as the most talented player at Newcastle.

The 26-year-old Netherlands international moved to Newcastle on a season-long loan deal from German club Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2019, but he suffered a season-ending knee injury back in January.

Stats

Longstaff has made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Newcastle so far this season, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The midfielder also made three starts and one substitute appearance in the FA Cup for Steve Bruce's side so far this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.