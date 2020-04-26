Quick links

Arsenal

Newcastle United

Everton

Premier League

Arsenal and Carlo Ancelotti reportedly want Newcastle United’s most talented player

Subhankar Mondal
Newcastle players seen L-R Joelinton, Javier Manquillo, Matty Longstaff, Miguel Almirón, Nabil Bentaleb, DeAndre Yedlin, Valentino Lazaro, Dwight Gayle, Federico Fernández, Florian Lejuene...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal and Everton are among the clubs linked with Newcastle United’s Matty Longstaff.

Matty Longstaff of Newcastle United celebrates with team mate Andy Carroll after he scores the only goal of the game during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester...

Jetro Willems has said on Twitter that reported Arsenal, Everton and West Ham United target Matty Longstaff is the most talented player at Newcastle United.

Longstaff is out of contract at Newcastle at the end of the season, and has been linked with moves away from the Magpies.

According to TEAMtalk, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton and David Moyes’s West Ham are interested in securing the services of the 20-year-old midfielder.

 

Willems, who can operate as a left-back or as a left wing-back, has named the England Under-20 international as the most talented player at Newcastle.

The 26-year-old Netherlands international moved to Newcastle on a season-long loan deal from German club Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2019, but he suffered a season-ending knee injury back in January.

Stats

Longstaff has made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Newcastle so far this season, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The midfielder also made three starts and one substitute appearance in the FA Cup for Steve Bruce's side so far this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Jetro Willems of Newcastle United arrives at the ground before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea FC at St. James Park on January 18, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch