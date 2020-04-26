Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Serie A

Agent drops hint on future of £27m ace amid reported Arsenal approach

Tom Thorogood
Franck Kessie of AC Milan celebrates after scoring his side third goal during the Serie A match between Spal and AC Milan at Stadio Paolo Mazza on May 26, 2019 in Ferrara, Italy.
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal have been linked with AC Milan’s Franck Kessie.

Franck Kessie (R) of AC Milan celebrates with his team-mates Hakan Calhanoglu (C) and Fernandez Suso (L) after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between US Sassuolo and AC...

The agent of reported Arsenal target Franck Kessie has suggested the midfielder will stay at AC Milan beyond this coming summer, Calciomercato report.

The Ivory Coast international has been linked with a move away from the club.

Calciomercato reported last month how Arsenal made an enquiry for him.

The Gunners are keen on to strengthen their midfield this coming summer and Kessie boasts a big reputation, labelled the next Yaya Toure.

Kessie’s agent George Atangana, however, believes he will remain at AC Milan.

“I remember it being a gamble to join Milan. We signed for them because it’s a club that has always meant a lot to us. Now there’s a project under development and it’s for this reason that I think his future can be in red and black,” Atangana explained.

“We’re at one of the biggest clubs in the world, which certainly isn’t going through its best spell but which intends to revive itself.”

 

Kessie, 23, has made 21 Serie A starts this season.

AC Milan are going through a tough patch. Prior to the Covid-19 suspension, the Milan giants sat outside the European places in seventh spot.

Arsenal are set to lose loanee Dani Ceballos when he returns to parent club Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Granit Xhaka, meanwhile, continues to divide opinion at the Emirates Stadium while Joe Willock and Matteo Guendouzi are still young.

The Gunners must look at bolstering their midfield ranks this summer and Kessie ticks many boxes with his speed and strength suited to Premier League football.

Kessie has been valued at £27 million, although that figure may change depending on Milan’s finances amid the current global health crisis.

AC Milan's Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie (L) vies for the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's British midfileder Oliver Skipp during the International Champions Cup friendly football match...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch