Agent drops hint on future of £27m ace amid reported Arsenal approach

Arsenal have been linked with AC Milan’s Franck Kessie.

The agent of reported Arsenal target Franck Kessie has suggested the midfielder will stay at AC Milan beyond this coming summer, Calciomercato report.

The Ivory Coast international has been linked with a move away from the club.

Calciomercato reported last month how Arsenal made an enquiry for him.

The Gunners are keen on to strengthen their midfield this coming summer and Kessie boasts a big reputation, labelled the next Yaya Toure.

Kessie’s agent George Atangana, however, believes he will remain at AC Milan.

“I remember it being a gamble to join Milan. We signed for them because it’s a club that has always meant a lot to us. Now there’s a project under development and it’s for this reason that I think his future can be in red and black,” Atangana explained.

“We’re at one of the biggest clubs in the world, which certainly isn’t going through its best spell but which intends to revive itself.”

Kessie, 23, has made 21 Serie A starts this season.

AC Milan are going through a tough patch. Prior to the Covid-19 suspension, the Milan giants sat outside the European places in seventh spot.

Arsenal are set to lose loanee Dani Ceballos when he returns to parent club Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Granit Xhaka, meanwhile, continues to divide opinion at the Emirates Stadium while Joe Willock and Matteo Guendouzi are still young.

The Gunners must look at bolstering their midfield ranks this summer and Kessie ticks many boxes with his speed and strength suited to Premier League football.

Kessie has been valued at £27 million, although that figure may change depending on Milan’s finances amid the current global health crisis.