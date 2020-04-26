Does the dog in After Life belong to Ricky Gervais? Netflix's most lovable canine compaion explained

After Life is back on Netflix for its long-awaited second season which means Brandy the dog is returning to our screens!

Ricky Gervais may be a Marmite character for some, especially when it comes to his stand-up but what is absolutely undeniable is the fact that when Gervais, the creator of The Office, Extras and Derek has an idea for a TV show, it's almost always brilliant.

The same can certainly be said for Netflix's After Life, a touching dark comedy-drama about living life after losing a loved one.

Starring in the lead role of Tony is Ricky Gervais but he's not alone in the series as he's joined throughout by an adorable canine companion by the name of Brandy.

But after the pair are shown to have a really close bond, fans of the series have been left wondering if Brandy is Ricky Gervais' own dog.

After Life season 2 on Netflix

After Life's second season arrived on Netflix on April 24th 2020.

The new batch of episodes continues the story of Tony as he still struggles to deal with the death of his wife, Lisa.

We follow Tony on a series of misadventures as he looks to be kind to others around him in the hopes of improving his mental health.

However, Tony's best friend is without doubt Brandy, his and Lisa's dog, who is Tony's main reason for staying alive.

Does the dog in After Life belong to Ricky Gervais?

No, Brandy is not actually Ricky Gervais' dog.

The dog playing Brandy is a female German Shepherd whose real name is Anti.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show prior to season 2's release, Ricky Gervais revealed that parting ways with Anti after filming was the toughest goodbye among members of the cast.

Anti the dog: Films and TV

Aside from her starring role in After Life, Anti has appeared in a handful of film roles.

The acting dog made her debut in the 2018 short film Oscar's Bell before going on to appear in In Fabric in the same year.

In 2019, Anti made her TV debut when she appeared in the first series of Netflix's After Life and reprises her role in season 2, much to the delight of viewers.

