£65m Edwards target almost joined Liverpool as a teenager - report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in the Lyon midfielder.

In the absence of football, transfer stories are all the rage at the moment and Liverpool are being linked to quite a lot of players on a weekly basis.

One of those is Houssem Aouar who, according to The Echo, is on Michael Edwards's radar on Merseyside.

The 21-year-old Lyon star has emerged as one of Europe's finest young midfielders over the past 18 months, so much so that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola labelled him 'incredible' in 2018.

Yep, it certainly looks like Aouar is the real deal and Liverpool are justified in wanting him, but could they have signed him as a teenager instead?

According to The Daily Mail, the Frenchman 'almost joined' the Premier League leaders as a teenager.

Considering that Liverpool would be paying upwards of £65 million if they get him, it might hurt the Anfield club that they didn't get the deal over the line way back when.

The Daily Mail does not elaborate on why a switch to Melwood never materialised, and in the club's defence they might have done everything possible to get it done at the time.

But it still must be fairly frustrating, on a business level, to know that you could be paying a massive transfer fee for a player you could have signed for peanuts once upon a time......reportedly.