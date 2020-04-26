Quick links

£50m Spurs and Arsenal target reportedly agrees next club after rejecting Spanish offer

Tom Thorogood
Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have been linked with Dayot Upamecano.

According to Soccerlink, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal target Dayot Upamecano has decided he wants to join Bayern Munich after rejecting Barcelona advances

The RB Leipzig defender has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

French editorial Soccerlink claim Spurs, Arsenal and Manchester City head a list of Premier League clubs keen following a terrific campaign.

Upamecano, however, wants to stay in Germany and join Bayern Munich ‘at all costs’ and has an agreement in principle to move to Bavaria after turning down Barcelona’s enquiries.

It’s a blow for North London duo Spurs and Arsenal.

 

Tottenham must strengthen their defence this summer with Jan Vertonghen out of contract and fellow Belgium international Toby Alderweireld now in his thirties.

Jose Mourinho’s side have been uncharacteristically soft at the back, conceding 40 goals in 29 Premier League games prior to the Covid-19 suspension.

The Gunners, meanwhile, must look to improve their centre-back options.

David Luiz and Sokratis are both in their thirties, while Shkodran Mustafi remains an unconvincing figure at the Emirates Stadium.

Upamecano, 21, has made 21 Bundesliga appearances this season, boasting an 88.8% pass-accuracy rate and averaging 2.1 tackles per game (Whoscored).

The Leipzig defender has a £50 million release clause, with Soccerlink claiming he is in talks to lower that figure to help facilitate a summer move.

