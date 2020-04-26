£20m star says he's going to sign for Rangers eventually

The English striker is mad about Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Oli McBurnie has told Open Goal that he will indeed sign for Rangers eventually.

The 23-year-old has long been linked with a move to Ibrox.

And the Scotland international held talks with Rangers boss Steven Gerrard in Dubai but wound up signing a new deal at Swansea City at the time.

McBurnie, who grew up supporting the Gers, eventually joined Sheffield United in a £20 million deal last summer.

But the England-born marksman is confident that he will one day represent the light Blues.

Asked by Simon Ferry if he'll ever play for the club, McBurnie said: "Aye I think I will. There's been a couple of times we've been close."

Considering he got a £20 million move to a Premier League club, it's safe to assume that he was well out of Rangers' price range.

McBurnie, who was born in Leeds, also revealed that he and Kenny McLean travel North of the border to watch their boyhood side and the Ibrox faithful would love to see him on the pitch rather than in the stands one day.