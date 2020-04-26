Quick links

£20m star says he's going to sign for Rangers eventually

Shane Callaghan
Oli McBurnie is seen during a training session prior to the International Friendly match between Scotland and Costa Rica at Orium Sports Centr on March 19, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
The English striker is mad about Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Oliver McBurnie of Sheff Utd applauds the support with a bloody nose after the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Bramall Lane on February 22, 2020...

Oli McBurnie has told Open Goal that he will indeed sign for Rangers eventually.

The 23-year-old has long been linked with a move to Ibrox.

And the Scotland international held talks with Rangers boss Steven Gerrard in Dubai but wound up signing a new deal at Swansea City at the time.

McBurnie, who grew up supporting the Gers, eventually joined Sheffield United in a £20 million deal last summer.

 

But the England-born marksman is confident that he will one day represent the light Blues.

Asked by Simon Ferry if he'll ever play for the club, McBurnie said: "Aye I think I will. There's been a couple of times we've been close."

Considering he got a £20 million move to a Premier League club, it's safe to assume that he was well out of Rangers' price range.

McBurnie, who was born in Leeds, also revealed that he and Kenny McLean travel North of the border to watch their boyhood side and the Ibrox faithful would love to see him on the pitch rather than in the stands one day.

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

