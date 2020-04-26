Quick links

£120m reported Jurgen Klopp target mocks Raheem Sterling, mentions a Liverpool player

Subhankar Mondal
Jadon Malik Sancho of Borussia Dortmund tires to take a corner as he is pelted with black balls thrown at him by Nurnberg fans during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Nuernberg and...
Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold won against Manchester City star Raheem Sterling in the ePremier League Invitational.

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on January 7, 2020 in Manchester, England.

Jadon Sancho has taken a playful dig at Manchester City attacking midfielder Raheem Sterling on Twitter for losing to Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Right-back Alexander-Arnold completed a two-goal comeback win against his England international teammate Sterling in the the ePremier League Invitational semi-final.

The 21-year-old Liverpool star was 2-0 down in the first half, but he managed to stage a successful comeback, scoring a golden goal in extra time to progress to the final, which he lost to Diogo Jota of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

 

Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho has playfully mocked his England international teammate Sterling - who can also operate as a winger - for losing to Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold.

Interestingly, Sterling is a former Liverpool player, while Sancho has been linked with a move to the Reds in the summer transfer window.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are interested in signing Sancho, with Borussia Dortmund valuing the 20-year-old at £120 million.

Trent Alexander-Arnold trains during an England training session at St Georges Park on March 20, 2018 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.

According to WhoScored, the former Manchester City prospect has scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists in the Bundesliga for Dortmund so far this season.

Football in England and Germany is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund

