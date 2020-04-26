'£100m, Haaland swap': Some Arsenal fans react to transfer story

Arsenal's boy wonder is reportedly on another big club's radar.

All the talk about Arsenal over the past month or so has been centered around whether Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is going to leave the club.

The Gabon international has a little over a year left on his contract in North London and there's major doubt over whether he's going to sign a new deal.

But he isn't the only player Arsenal fans have to worry about losing.

That's because Bukayo Saka has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent months and now Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested.

According to The Mirror, the German giants are keen on the 18-year-old winger, who has been impressing in a left-back role since Mikel Arteta joined the Gunners in December.

The good news is that Dortmund might have plenty of money to spend if Jadon Sancho leaves when the transfer window opens, but that's also the bad news because they can give Arsenal an offer that they can't refuse.

Saka is arguably the North London club's most talented homegrown youngster and here's how some fans of the Emirates Stadium side reacted to the Dortmund rumour on Twitter:

