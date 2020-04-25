What is the Foreigner Challenge on Instagram and TikTok? This explicit internet trend needs to be cancelled

A new challenge is making its way round TikTok and Instagram, but this one is completely unsuitable for the social media app and needs to be deleted.

Lots of TikTok challenges are lighthearted dance routines, games or lip syncs, and more people than ever are loving the social media app and sharing their own short comedic videos.

But with all the good, humorous challenges also comes a few nasty ones. And this one is the worst of them all. In fact, it shouldn't even be a challenge at all.

A new challenge has emerged on TikTok and Instagram called the Foreigner Challenge, and there are calls for it to be deleted as the disgusting challenge encourages underage teens to expose themselves online.

What is the Foreigner Challenge on Instagram and TikTok?

The challenge involves young people making a 'funimate' of themselves and posting it onto social media.

Funimate is a video and music editing app that allows users to put photos and short video clips together to form a longer video alongside a soundtrack. The sound used is usually the song 'Foreigner' by Pop Smoke.

The user than either uploads the funimate to Instagram or TikTok themselves, or more commonly it is sent to a specific Foreigner Challenge Instagram account which is designed to expose the videos. The funimate is usually then commented on and rated.

The Foreigner Challenge is exposing underage children

The challenge started off with people posting a series of selfies and images of themselves, but has since turned into something far worse.

Young boys and girls are now posting explicit images of themselves into the funimate which are being shared all over social media.

this foreigner challenge is gross af & that fact that people think it’s okay to expose underaged girls on social media shows how misogynistic society is. It’s bad enough that boys are out here posting these girls private videos & everyone in the comments are supporting it. — Dahlia ➰ (@sunlitfrowns) April 22, 2020

There are calls for the Foreigner Challenge to be deleted

Many TikTok and Instagram users are seeing the challenges and warning young social media users not to share exposing photos or videos of themselves online.

The challenge is actually a form of child pornography and people who are exposing and sharing the funimates are subject to serious convictions if caught.