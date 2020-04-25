Quick links

‘Trust me’: PL winner thinks Newcastle reportedly about to make ‘great move’

PAOK's new Bulgarian foward Dimitar Berbatov poses during his presentation at the Toumpa Stadium in Thessaloniki on September 3, 2015. Berbatov has signed to play for one season with PAOK,...
Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly on Newcastle United’s radar.

Mauricio Pochettino manager

Dimitar Berbatov has suggested that appointing former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino as the new manager would be a good move for Newcastle United, as quoted in The London Evening Standard.

According to ESPN FC, Pochettino - who was dismissed as the Tottenham head coach in November 2019 due to a run of disappointing results and was replaced by Jose Mourinho - is a managerial candidate for the prospective new Newcastle owners.

It has been reported that PCP Capital Partners, the Saudi-backed consortium, are on the verge of buying the Magpies from current owner Mike Ashley.

 

Former Manchester United and Tottenham striker Berbatov, who won the Premier League title twice with the Red Devils, has said that Pochettino would be a very good managerial appointment, and believes that he would be able to convince Wales international winger Gareth Bale to switch from Real Madrid.

The London Evening Standard quotes Berbatov as saying: "If the rumours are true, and Newcastle are looking at appointing Mauricio Pochettino, it would be a great move for the team.

"It will be the first sign from the new owners, to the players they are targeting, that the club means business.

"If you put Pochettino in charge at Newcastle and you go and speak to players, trust me they will pay more attention and take the offer seriously, and I'm talking about big players as well - I know Gareth Bale is among those who have been linked with the club."

Gareth Bale of Real Madrid looks on from the substitute bench before the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 19, 2019 in Madrid,...

Good managerial appointment for Newcastle United?

Pochettino was superb at Southampton and Tottenham, and the Argentine has shown that he can build a strong and competitive team.

However, one must also remember that Steve Bruce has done a good job at the Magpies so far.

