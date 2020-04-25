The 'I'm Just a Kid' TikTok explained - people are recreating their baby photos!

This new TikTok trend is really sweet, and it's all about recreating your old photos.

If you love reminiscing on old memories and looking back through photo albums from long ago then this TikTok challenge is definitely one for you.

The 'I'm Just a Kid' TikTok has gone viral on the video making app, as people are finding old photos of themselves and recreating them, then posting the results.

This TikTok trend is a really sweet one, and you should definitely give it a go if you're bored in lockdown.

What is the 'I'm Just a Kid' TikTok?

The TikTok involves families or friends finding an old photo of them when they were younger.

They then recreate the photo now and upload the video to Tiktok alongside the soundtrack 'I'm Just a Kid' by Simple Plan.

How to do the 'I'm Just a Kid' TikTok trend

Doing the trend is really simple, you might just need a few props!

First, find a really old photo of you and your friends or family members. If it's a digital copy then make sure you print it off, because you'll have to show it in the TikTok.

Then, gather together the same people who are in the TikTok.

Get into the same position as you are in the photo, trying to make the new photo as similar as possible.

Also try and wear the same sort of items as in the picture. So if you were wearing a blue t-shirt in your baby photo, make sure you wear a blue t-shirt in the new one too.

Recreate the original photo and ask someone to take a new photo.

Then compare the two and see how much you have, or haven't, changed!

You could also do the challenge with places!

Another fun way to adapt the challenge would be to use destinations rather than people.

Find an old photo you took of a destination you visited a long time ago. It could be a holiday or even just a photo at your local park or beach.

Take another photo of exactly the same place and see how much it has changed!