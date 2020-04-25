‘Tell that to Liverpool fans’: Gary Lineker responds to an Arsenal supporter’s solution

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are at the top of the Premier League table at the moment.

Gary Lineker has responded on Twitter to Arsenal fan Piers Morgan who has called for the season to be cancelled, and has said that it would not be fair for Liverpool.

The Tottenham Hotspur legend has said that the fairest way to decide the season will be to play out the remaining games.

Well-known broadcaster Morgan, who is an Arsenal fan, believes that the Premier League should follow the Dutch league, who have decided to abandon the 2019-20 Eredivisie campaign with no winners, promotion or relegation.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

May well prove to be the only way. Hardly the fairest way, though? https://t.co/JWCe4dayCQ — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 24, 2020

Tell that to Liverpool fans. Whilst perspective is important during these awful times, it would be fairer to try, if possible, to finish it. Is it viable? Probably not, but that’s a different question. https://t.co/f82OMQJsvu — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 24, 2020

Abandoning the season?

Given how far Liverpool are ahead of second-placed Manchester City at the top of the table at the moment, it would be a massive blow to the Reds if the season is simply cancelled now.

While it is true that it may not be possible to play the remainder of the games even behind closed doors, perhaps the authorities should look at some other way to decide the final table, such as a points-per-game scenario.