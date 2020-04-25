How to get the Starbucks Filters on Snapchat - there's also GIFs too!

If you're missing Starbucks as much as we are, try these Starbucks Snapchat Filters to entertain you for a while in quarantine!

Now the world is in lockdown I'm sure everyone is missing a trip to their favourite coffee shop. More specifically, Starbucks. Whether it's a Mocha Frappuccino, Iced Green Tea or Caramel Macchiato, we're all missing our go to drink, and the TikTok Whipped Coffee trend just doesn't quite cut it.

But to slightly ease the pain of missing your favourite Starbucks drink, you can try all the Starbucks Filters on social media instead.

Everyone loved the infamous Starbucks Filter on Instagram, that virtual reality filter that helps you decide exactly what drink you want was really popular. But did you know that Snapchat has some cute Starbucks Filters and GIFs to add to your photos too!

What is the Starbucks Snapchat Filter?

There are loads of different Starbucks Filters to add to your Snapchats.

There's all different kinds including one's with the Starbucks logo, one's with different types of coffee's and drinks, or even one that makes it look like you're working in Starbucks. Plus loads more to help get you through to your next Starbucks trip.

How to get the Starbucks Filters on Snapchat

Go to the camera screen and click on the smiley face to the right of the record button.

Press 'Explore' in the bottom right hand corner to search through all the filters.

Type in the word 'Starbucks'

Press 'Try Lens' to try any of the filters.

Try Starbucks GIFs on Snapchat too!

Starbucks also has loads of cute Starbucks GIFs to add to your photos, and here's just how to find them.

Take a photo or upload an existing photo to Snapchat.

You will then see lots of icons down the right hand side of the screen.

Click on the third one down, the icon that looks like a post-it note.

Then type the word 'Starbucks' into the search bar at the top.

There you'll find loads of cute little photos and gifs of all your favourite Starbucks drinks!