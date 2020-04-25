Reported blow for Tottenham Hotspur in pursuit of striker Ian Wright claimed ‘world class’

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

Olivier Giroud is a former Arsenal striker, but that has not stopped Tottenham Hotspur from reportedly taking interest in the Chelsea man.

The 33-year-old recently told Telefoot that Tottenham wanted to sign him from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The France international added that Inter Milan were his preferred option, but he stayed at Chelsea.

Goal.com has claimed that Spurs remain interested in the striker, who is out of contract at Chelsea this summer and will become a free agent.

However, it seems that Tottenham are going to be disappointed yet again in their pursuit of the Frenchman described by Arsenal legend Ian Wright as “world class” on BT Sport in December 2015.

According to BBC Sport, Giroud will extend his current contract at Chelsea until the summer of 2021.

The Frenchman would have been a smart signing for Spurs this summer, especially amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, but it seems that Chelsea have decided to keep the France international for one more season.

Football in England is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the season will resume.