Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Reported blow for Tottenham Hotspur in pursuit of striker Ian Wright claimed ‘world class’

Subhankar Mondal
Olivier Giroud and Michael Keane during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge, London on Sunday 8th March 2020.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

Olivier Giroud of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Leicester City at Emirates Stadium on August 11, 2017 in London, England.

Olivier Giroud is a former Arsenal striker, but that has not stopped Tottenham Hotspur from reportedly taking interest in the Chelsea man.

The 33-year-old recently told Telefoot that Tottenham wanted to sign him from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The France international added that Inter Milan were his preferred option, but he stayed at Chelsea.

 

Goal.com has claimed that Spurs remain interested in the striker, who is out of contract at Chelsea this summer and will become a free agent.

However, it seems that Tottenham are going to be disappointed yet again in their pursuit of the Frenchman described by Arsenal legend Ian Wright as “world class” on BT Sport in December 2015.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea reacts during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Watford FC at Stamford Bridge on May 05, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

According to BBC Sport, Giroud will extend his current contract at Chelsea until the summer of 2021.

The Frenchman would have been a smart signing for Spurs this summer, especially amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, but it seems that Chelsea have decided to keep the France international for one more season.

Football in England is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

Olivier Giroud in action at Chelsea Training Ground on October 29, 2019 in Cobham, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch