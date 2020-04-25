Report: Free agent wants Spurs move after Mourinho talks, but Levy could be a problem

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly closing in on Thomas Meunier.

According to L'Equipe and Get French Football News, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has spoken to Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier – and may have convinced him to join.

It's claimed that Mourinho has spoken to Meunier on the phone, telling him of his plans to make him an important part of the squad at Tottenham next season.

The report notes that Mourinho's words have now all but convinced Meunier to join Spurs, as he allegedly spoke in away completely different to Thomas Tuchel, impressing the defender.

Spurs are believed to have been 'most persistent' team in the race for Meunier, taking on Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Napoli, but there's a problem.

Daniel Levy is understood to be against the signing, which may just prevent Mourinho from landing his man despite all the work he's put in.

Meunier, 28, is out of contract at PSG this summer, meaning he can speak to clubs right now about signing at the end of the season, and Spurs appear to have been very active in their pursuit.

The Belgian is big and strong at 6ft 3in tall, but can also offer plenty going forward, and has enjoyed four strong years with PSG having signed from Club Brugge in 2016.

A free transfer for Meunier could be a bargain, but unless Mourinho can convince Levy to change his stance, Tottenham may well miss out.