Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Report: Blow for prospective new Newcastle owners, but there’s a new plan now

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of St James' Park during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park on May 15, 2016 in Newcastle, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Former Liverpool managing director Ian Ayre is reportedly on Newcastle United’s radar.

A general view of St James' Park during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on May 13, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

According to The Times, former Newcastle United chairman Chris Mort has turned down the chance to become the club’s chief executive after the takeover is completed.

The report has claimed that the prospective new Newcastle owners have now identified ex-Liverpool managing director Ian Ayre for the role.

Ayre was at Liverpool from 2010 until 2017 and is now the CEO of Nashville SC in Major League Soccer.

According to The Times, the potential Newcastle takeover is being financed by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, through his Public Investment Fund (PIF), and led by Amanda Staveley and her company PCP Partners.

 

Future is bright

Under current owner Mike Ashley, Newcastle have become an established club in the Premier League, but there is a lot of untapped potential there.

If the prospective new owners invest money in the squad in the next two or three transfer windows, then the Magpies could be challenging for the European places soon.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

A general view of St James' Park with Sports Direct signage before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St. James Park on September 29, 2018 in Newcastle...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch