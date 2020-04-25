Report: Blow for prospective new Newcastle owners, but there’s a new plan now

Former Liverpool managing director Ian Ayre is reportedly on Newcastle United’s radar.

According to The Times, former Newcastle United chairman Chris Mort has turned down the chance to become the club’s chief executive after the takeover is completed.

The report has claimed that the prospective new Newcastle owners have now identified ex-Liverpool managing director Ian Ayre for the role.

Ayre was at Liverpool from 2010 until 2017 and is now the CEO of Nashville SC in Major League Soccer.

According to The Times, the potential Newcastle takeover is being financed by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, through his Public Investment Fund (PIF), and led by Amanda Staveley and her company PCP Partners.

Future is bright

Under current owner Mike Ashley, Newcastle have become an established club in the Premier League, but there is a lot of untapped potential there.

If the prospective new owners invest money in the squad in the next two or three transfer windows, then the Magpies could be challenging for the European places soon.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.