'Ready for the NLD': Spurs fans react to Harry Kane news

The Tottenham Hotspur star has reportedly fully recovered from his hamstring issue.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter are reacting to a positive report about Harry Kane.

The 26-year-old Spurs striker hasn't kicked a ball in any competition since January.

Kane was originally ruled out until April with a hamstring injury and his absence undeniably affected Tottenham, who slipped to eighth in the Premier League table and were eliminated from the Champions League and FA Cup in quick succession.

But according to a report from talkSPORT, the England international is fully healed on the injury front.

Tottenham were due to host Arsenal in a North London derby this weekend, which would have made it a timely return for Kane if not for the global health emergency.

Here's how Lilywhites fans reacted on Twitter to the news that he's fit again.

ready for the start of the 2021/22 season #COYS — FMC (@fm_carv) April 24, 2020

Ready for the NLD on Sunday then — Andy E (@AJE2003) April 24, 2020

Yeah — KEV (@KEVhowsoonisnow) April 25, 2020

The league isn’t ready for: Son, Kane, Bergwijn — Joe (@xJoeSZN) April 24, 2020

His Career was probably saved with this break. He would’ve have been rushed back again — Dan (@thfcdc_) April 24, 2020

Everything's falling in place for José's master plan for the title, let's hope Levy has the same ambitions. — Taha (@TahaVII_) April 24, 2020

The truth is that it doesn't matter if Kane is fit at the moment, because there is no word as of yet as to when Premier League football is going to return.

But Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho can rest easy knowing that once it does, his best player will be fit.