Rangers reportedly hold preliminary talks with ‘excellent’ 22-year-old West Ham want

Subhankar Mondal
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers reportedly want West Ham United target Robby McCrorie to stay.

Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie is on the radar of West Ham United, according to The Daily Record.

It has been reported that West Ham have identified Rangers goalkeeper McCrorie as a long-term successor to Lukasz Fabianski.

The report has claimed that Steven Gerrard’s side are keen for the 22-year-old goalkeeper - currently on loan at Livingston - to extend his current contract which runs out in two years’ time, and preliminary talks are already underway.

The Premier League and the Scottish Premiership are suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Leaving Rangers

West Ham are an established club in the Premier League, and the Hammers’ reported interest must be flattering for McCrorie, who was described as “excellent” by Livingston head coach Gary Holt in The Daily Record in January 2020 (click here to read more).

True, Allan McGregor is going strong for Rangers at the moment, but the Scotsman is 38 years of age, and McCrorie should give it at least one more season at Ibrox.

