Liverpool

'Not going to happen': Report doubts Timo Werner to Liverpool

Shane Callaghan
Timo Werner of Leipzig looks on after the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on December 19, 2018 in Munich, Germany.
Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for the German hitman.

It seemed like Timo Werner to Liverpool took a big step toward materialising in recent days.

On Thursday, Sky Sports reported that the Leipzig attacker is 'ready to sign' for the Reds in the next transfer window.

Werner has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool for a number of years now and there appeared to be forward momentum, helped by the recent development.

However, a report from the same publication has said that it isn't going to happen.

 

Sky Sports journalist Vinny O’Connor wrote on Friday that he had heard that the European champions weren't going to be making a summer move for him.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp already has Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi and Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea City - as long-term striking options, while Takumi Minamino's addition in January indicates that the Anfield club also have a plan for him.

This is what was written on Sky Sports: "During the last window I was told Liverpool had no plans to sign him then and no plans to sign him in the summer and recently that message was repeated with regards to when the next window opens.

"A move for Werner possibly does not make sense for Liverpool at this time and that's why the noises coming out of Anfield are that this one is not going to happen."

There's a lot of conflicting information in this one, but he's right in saying that it doesn't make a great deal of sense.

There was another report this week suggesting that Klopp intends to give Brewster a bigger role next term, which is credible but it wouldn't tally with the Werner speculation one bit.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig at the Veltins Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

