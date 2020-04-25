'Not going to happen': Report doubts Timo Werner to Liverpool

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for the German hitman.

It seemed like Timo Werner to Liverpool took a big step toward materialising in recent days.

On Thursday, Sky Sports reported that the Leipzig attacker is 'ready to sign' for the Reds in the next transfer window.

Werner has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool for a number of years now and there appeared to be forward momentum, helped by the recent development.

However, a report from the same publication has said that it isn't going to happen.

Sky Sports journalist Vinny O’Connor wrote on Friday that he had heard that the European champions weren't going to be making a summer move for him.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp already has Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi and Rhian Brewster - on loan at Swansea City - as long-term striking options, while Takumi Minamino's addition in January indicates that the Anfield club also have a plan for him.

This is what was written on Sky Sports: "During the last window I was told Liverpool had no plans to sign him then and no plans to sign him in the summer and recently that message was repeated with regards to when the next window opens.

"A move for Werner possibly does not make sense for Liverpool at this time and that's why the noises coming out of Anfield are that this one is not going to happen."

There's a lot of conflicting information in this one, but he's right in saying that it doesn't make a great deal of sense.

There was another report this week suggesting that Klopp intends to give Brewster a bigger role next term, which is credible but it wouldn't tally with the Werner speculation one bit.