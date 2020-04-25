Newcastle reportedly want a player whose ‘great vision’ absolutely stunned Rafael Benitez

Philippe Coutinho is reportedly on Newcastle United’s radar.

According to Metropoles, Newcastle United are interested in signing Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona in the summer transfer window (click here to read more).

The former Liverpool attacking midfielder is on loan at German and European giants Bayern Munich until the end of the season.

It has been reported that the Magpies want to secure the services of the Brazil international, who can also operate as a winger.

Coutinho is a player who will be well known to the Newcastle fans, with the 27-year-old having starred for Liverpool in the Premier League.

Former Newcastle head coach Rafael Benitez worked with the Brazilian at Inter Milan in Italy, and he raved about him to Mundo Deportivo in January 2018.

Benitez told Mundo Deportivo in January 2018, as translated by Goal.com: ”It was a pleasant surprise to meet a player with the abilities of Philippe Coutinho.

"We had the chance to have a boy who, even then, in our era at Inter, had a lot of quality, a great ability to cause problems.

"He had an excellent pass, shot... he had everything, despite his young age, and a wide margin for improvement.

"I remember that, aside from all of that, we were struck by the great vision he had to make the final pass, the decisive one. That's something very important in football.

"Best of all is that he was a very humble kid, a very hard-working professional and very eager to learn. He was willing to listen to improve his abilities. He had everything, everything.

"He was barely 18 years old but we were surprised in a very positive way by the things he represented, the characteristics he combined, the values he prized and by the huge potential for his future."

Stats

Coutinho has made 15 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Bayern so far this season, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The Brazilian has also scored one goal and provided two assists in seven Champions League matches for the German club this season, according to WhoScored.

Football in England, Spain and Germany is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.