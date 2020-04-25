Newcastle reportedly want manager who blows Poch out of the water

Massimiliano Allegri has been linked with a move to Newcastle United.

Newcastle United fans are in dreamland at the moment.

Not only does the villainous Mike Ashley have one foot out the door in the North-East, but they're being linked to some unbelievable managers.

If and when the Saudi-led takeover happens at Newcastle, the new owners are reportedly interested in hiring Mauricio Pochettino or Massimiliano Allegri, to name but a few [The Evening Standard].

And if the Magpies genuinely find themselves with a chance to get either of them, it has to be Allegri.

Pochettino is a superb manager and his five-year spell at Tottenham Hotspur is testament to that, having taken them from perennial top-four candidates to Champions League finalists.

He transformed the North London club in a relatively short space of time, but he didn't win anything and ultimately that's how managers are judged.

Allegri, on the other hand, has won 13 major trophies in his career, including five Serie A titles in a row with Juventus.

In terms of CV, he absolutely blows Pochettino out of the water.

Newcastle are a massive club and one that's been starved of success for over 60 years. The FA Cup in 1955 is the most recent domestic honour to their name and the truth is that Allegri has much more of a chance to end that than Pochettino.

It might just be silly media talk, and Allegri and Pochettino may have no intention of being the next manager at St James's Park, but if there's a shred of truth to either rumour then United have to go for the Italian.