‘My dream’: Striker reportedly wanted by Steven Gerrard’s Rangers and Celtic drops hint

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic are reportedly interested in Caleb Ekuban.

Reported Rangers and Celtic target Caleb Ekuban has suggested to Fotomac that he does not plan to leave Trabzonspor in the summer transfer window.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers are interested in signing Ekuban this summer, according to Fotospor, while GhanaSoccerNet has claimed of interest in the former Leeds United striker from the Gers’ bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic.

However, the 26-year-old Ghana international striker has suggested that he wants to be at Trabzonspor next season, and has highlighted the fact that he is close to wining the championship this season.

Ekuban told Fotomac: “Trabzonspor has added a lot to my career. I found myself here and very close to my dream of winning a Championship. My priority is winning trophies with this team."

Stats

According to WhoScored, Ekuban has made eight starts and seven substitute appearances in the Turkish Super Lig for Trabzonspor so far this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists in the process.

The striker has also played 78 minutes in the Europa League, and has scored one goal in five Turkish Cup matches this campaign, according to WhoScored.

The Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Celtic are 13 points clear at the top of the table, but second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies left.

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor are currently at the top of the Turkish Super Lig table.