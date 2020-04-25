Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Serie A

Liverpool reportedly want £70m ace who idolises Juan Sebastian Veron

Tom Thorogood
Sergej Milinkovic Savic and Joaquin Correa of SS Lazio celebrate a winner game after the Serie A match between SS Lazio and AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico on March 2, 2019 in Rome, Italy.
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool have been linked with Lazio’s Joaquin Correa.

Joaquin Correa of SS Lazio during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Bologna FC at Stadio Olimpico on February 29, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool are keen on signing Lazio attacking midfielder Joaquin Correa ahead of the summer transfer window.

Correa started 17 Serie A prior to the Covid-19 suspension, scoring seven goals and posting one assist as Lazio challenged for the title.

The 25-year-old has an abundance of ability and models his game on former Manchester United and Chelsea star Juan Sebastian Veron.

Speaking to Fox Sports Argentina, Correa cites Veron as his idol.

“Lionel Messi and Maradona are a step above. But, I had a master in football in Juan Sebastian Vern who taught me everything. He is my idol,” Correa explained.

“He was like my footballing father. I saw him do so many incredible things on the pitch.”

 

Veron and Correa played together at Estudiantes before the latter moved to Europe with Sampdoria before having spells at Sevilla and now Lazio.

Veron, who won 73 caps for Argentina, became the most expensive transfer in English footballer at the time of his move to Liverpool’s rivals Manchester United.

The Reds won’t want to rest on the laurels this summer as the current Premier League leaders look to build on their success over the past 18 months.

A new attacking midfielder appears to be a priority for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, and Correa could fit the bill at Anfield.

Calciomercato go on to say the Lazio ace has a £70 million release clause, but Liverpool may waive their 30% sell-on clause in teammate Luis Alberto’s contract in order to get him cheaper.

Joaquin Correa of SS Lazio celebrates after scoring goal 2-0 during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Bologna FC at Stadio Olimpico on February 29, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch