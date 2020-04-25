Liverpool reportedly want £70m ace who idolises Juan Sebastian Veron

Liverpool have been linked with Lazio’s Joaquin Correa.

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool are keen on signing Lazio attacking midfielder Joaquin Correa ahead of the summer transfer window.

Correa started 17 Serie A prior to the Covid-19 suspension, scoring seven goals and posting one assist as Lazio challenged for the title.

The 25-year-old has an abundance of ability and models his game on former Manchester United and Chelsea star Juan Sebastian Veron.

Speaking to Fox Sports Argentina, Correa cites Veron as his idol.

“Lionel Messi and Maradona are a step above. But, I had a master in football in Juan Sebastian Vern who taught me everything. He is my idol,” Correa explained.

“He was like my footballing father. I saw him do so many incredible things on the pitch.”

Veron and Correa played together at Estudiantes before the latter moved to Europe with Sampdoria before having spells at Sevilla and now Lazio.

Veron, who won 73 caps for Argentina, became the most expensive transfer in English footballer at the time of his move to Liverpool’s rivals Manchester United.

The Reds won’t want to rest on the laurels this summer as the current Premier League leaders look to build on their success over the past 18 months.

A new attacking midfielder appears to be a priority for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, and Correa could fit the bill at Anfield.

Calciomercato go on to say the Lazio ace has a £70 million release clause, but Liverpool may waive their 30% sell-on clause in teammate Luis Alberto’s contract in order to get him cheaper.