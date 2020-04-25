Leeds United man claims he turned down ‘great offers’

Victor Orta was appointed as the Leeds United director of football in 2017.

Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has told Estadio Deportivo that he had “great offers” before he moved to Elland Road.

Orta was appointed in his role at Leeds in the summer of 2017 after leaving his position as the head of recruitment at Middlesbrough.

Following the appointment, Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani raved about the Spaniard’s “knowledge of the game” and his “extensive scouting network”.

Orta has stated that he had “great offers” before he made his decision to join Leeds.

The former Sevilla technical director has also disclosed a conversation he had with boxer Josh Warrington.

Orta told Estadio Deportivo: “Leeds is a religion for everyone here, that’s what I fell in love with. After leaving Middlesbrough, I had the option of returning to Spain, with good teams and great offers.

“But when the new owners and at that time Ivan Bravo, a member of the board of directors, told me if they wanted me to be sports director of Leeds the first thing that came to my mind was; What? A giant club?

“I had come here as a scout, and I was looking forward to this challenge, trying to wake up a sleeping giant was one of the things I most wanted from the Leeds United project.”

Orta added: "(The boxer) Josh Warrington gave me the best compliment I have received in three years in Leeds.

“He told me that three years ago he was walking down the street and he only saw other teams’ shirts, Manchester's, Liverpool’s, London’s etc.

“Now, since the new management has arrived, every kid, every person has their Leeds shirt, sweatshirt or scarf. It’s the best compliment I’ve ever had.”

