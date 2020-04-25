If new rumour is true, Michael Edwards could save Liverpool millions - Our View

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are reportedly interested in RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool do not plan to trigger Timo Werner’s release clause.

The striker has a release clause of £52 million in his contract at RB Leipzig which expires on June 15, according to the report.

Sky Sports have claimed that although Werner wants to move to the Reds, Liverpool are not going to trigger the clause.

It is a masterclass decision from Michael Edwards, the Liverpool sporting director.

From the signings of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah to the selling of Dominic Solanke for a transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £17 million, Edwards has transformed the Reds’ transfer policy and his plan regarding Werner is another instance of his shrewdness.

Given how Werner has progressed in the Bundesliga and his reputation as a proven goalscorer, a transfer fee of £52 million does not sound too much.

However, waiting beyond the middle of June could see Liverpool land the 24-year-old for a much less fee due to the economic uncertainty caused for the global health crisis.

Not many clubs will be able to - or willing to - splash the cash in the summer transfer window, and Edwards could land Werner for much less than £52m and could save Liverpool millions.