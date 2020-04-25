'I know it will happen': £65k-a-week star might've just dropped Arsenal hint

Cedric Soares is currently on loan at North London side Arsenal.

Arsenal loanee Cedric Soares has been linked with a move back to Portugal recently.

The Southampton right-back joined the Gunners on a half-season loan in January, but a combination of injury and the global health emergency means that he hasn't kicked a ball for the club yet.

Soares was out of contract with the Saints this summer anyway and O Jogo have reported that Sporting Lisbon want him back.

The 28-year-old was speaking about the fact that he hasn't yet made his Arsenal bow yet this week - and he might've dropped a hint about a permanent agreement to stay in North London.

Soares told Sky Sports: "I'm very excited for my first game for Arsenal. It's a game of patience and I know it will happen in the near future."

Considering the uncertainty regarding the Premier League calendar, Soares doesn't know when he'll play for Arsenal.

But the confident claim that he knows 'it will happen' suggests that there might well be an unofficial agreement to join the club on a permanent basis once he is able to.

And to be honest, it isn't a bad move for Arsenal.

He only earns £65,000 per week with the South-Coast club and with the Gunners losing a lot of money due to the health crisis, Bosman deals might well be on Edu and Raul Sanllehi's agenda.