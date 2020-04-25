TikTok: How to do the Mirror Filter - and find out how symmetrical your face is!

You can now see a virtual reflection of yourself with TikTok's new Mirror Filter.

There's a new filter on TikTok that everyone is using which allows you to get an identical reflection of something.

The popular new filter resembles a mirror, and is a useful special effect to film a variety of different TikTok's. But one of the main reasons people are using it is so see how symmetrical their face is!

It's aptly known as the Mirror Filter, and here's exactly how to find it.

What is the Mirror Filter on TikTok?

The filter edits your camera view so that you can see a reflection of whatever you are filming, so it then appears as if you are seeing two versions of the same thing.

It's essentially like seeing a reflection in a mirror, as they are both completely identical.

@ruby1836 mirror filter because, why not? Plus he lookedvat himself which made it even better.. Lol

How to do the TikTok Mirror Filter

Press the + at the bottom of your homepage to go to the camera screen and film a TikTok.

Click on 'Effects' on the bottom left hand side.

Slide along from 'Trending' to 'Special Effects' at the top.

Scroll down until you see the icon with two halves and a white dashed line down the middle, this is the Mirror Filter.

It should be near the top because it's one of the most popular.

Click on the icon and the filter will apply to your video.

Then you can film and post your TikTok!

People are using the Mirror Filter for cosmetic reasons!

TikTok users are turning the Mirror Filter into a sort of challenge.

As the filter directly repeats your camera view, you can actually use it to see which side of your face is more symmetrical!

Place one half of your face into view and it will repeat and form a full face. Then try it with the other side of your face. Whichever side makes your face look most normal is more in proportion.

