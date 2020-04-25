'He told me’: 23-year-old might’ve played final Arsenal game - Our View

Daniel Ceballos is on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid.

Daniel Ceballos has suggested that he will return to Real Madrid when his loan spell at Arsenal runs out, as quoted in The Mirror.

Ceballos joined Premier League outfit Arsenal on a season-long loan deal from Spanish and European giants Madrid in the summer of 2019.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder, who has had injury issues at the Gunners, has suggested that his future is at Madrid.

The Spain international has disclosed the conversation he had with Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane this season.

The Mirror quotes Ceballos as saying: "I saw Zidane in Valdebebas a few months ago when I was recovering from my injury and he told me that he watched my games with Arsenal.

"I have a good relationship with him and he always told me that we are similar players in the sense that I need to play very often in order to be in good condition.

"He always told me that my future is in Real Madrid and that I needed to be patient because I will likely have a chance.”

Final game already played?

Football in England (and in Spain) is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

Matches could be played behind closed doors, but there are a lot of problems connected with that.

Perhaps it is a bit early to say, it could come to a point when the Premier League season has to be called before the remainder of the games are played.

It seems that Ceballos sees his long-term future at Madrid, and the Spaniard might have played his last game at Arsenal already.

The Spaniard has provided two assists in 14 Premier League matches and has scored one goal in six Europa League games for the Gunners this season, according to WhoScored.