‘Get it out’: Rangers sent message on Twitter by ex-Dundee forward

Glasgow Rangers are not happy with the SPFL investigation.

Tam McManus has urged Rangers on Twitter to show evidence of any improper conduct by the SPFL regarding the Dundee vote.

The former Dundee forward believes that if Rangers have any evidence, then the Ibrox outfit should get it out as soon as possible.

McManus believes that the current controversy could drag on for months and will adversely affect clubs.

Rangers are not happy with the SPFL’s investigation into Dundee’s belated and decisive vote that saw the leagues below the Scottish Premiership called now, with promotion and relegation places decided.

The SPFL-commissioned investigation did not find any evidence of improper conduct, as reported by BBC Sport, and Rangers - “alongside other Scottish football clubs” - have now submitted a Members’ Requisition to the SPFL, as announced on their official website.

Rangers have stated that they want a General Meeting of all 42 member clubs to consider calling an independent investigation into the situation.

The Gers have also stated that they “have a dossier of evidence” which they are willing to submit to an “independent investigation”.

Just think there are far more important things to be getting on with pal. This is going to drag on for months back & forward. The bigger picture is clubs surviving. If Rangers are sitting on strong evidence of wrongdoing then get it out ASAP. Prove they are right & we can move on — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) April 24, 2020