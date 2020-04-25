Quick links

Rangers

Dundee

Scottish Premiership

‘Get it out’: Rangers sent message on Twitter by ex-Dundee forward

Subhankar Mondal
5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Glasgow Rangers are not happy with the SPFL investigation.

5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium

Tam McManus has urged Rangers on Twitter to show evidence of any improper conduct by the SPFL regarding the Dundee vote.

The former Dundee forward believes that if Rangers have any evidence, then the Ibrox outfit should get it out as soon as possible.

Subscribe

McManus believes that the current controversy could drag on for months and will adversely affect clubs.

Rangers are not happy with the SPFL’s investigation into Dundee’s belated and decisive vote that saw the leagues below the Scottish Premiership called now, with promotion and relegation places decided.

 

The SPFL-commissioned investigation did not find any evidence of improper conduct, as reported by BBC Sport, and Rangers - “alongside other Scottish football clubs” - have now submitted a Members’ Requisition to the SPFL, as announced on their official website.

Rangers have stated that they want a General Meeting of all 42 member clubs to consider calling an independent investigation into the situation.

The Gers have also stated that they “have a dossier of evidence” which they are willing to submit to an “independent investigation”.

A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch