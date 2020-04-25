Final Fantasy VII Remake: Why its divisive ending is better than what fans wanted

The ending for the Final Fantasy VII Remake is divisive but it's also better than what the hardcore fans wanted.

Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake is far from a perfect game as most of its side quests are tedious fetch jobs and a lot of chapters are bloated and padded. However, while the gameplay and level design is good with a few notable drawbacks, the story and characters are near immaculate. And, although its ending has caused division amongst the game's community online, the conclusion and its potential ramifications for part 2 are better than what fans wanted and expected.

Prior to the game's launch, there were concerns about the length of the Final Fantasy VII Remake thanks to it taking part in Midgar alone. Square Enix eased any and all worries by saying that the instalment would be as big as a new mainline entry, and they also stated that there would be a few changes here and there. While this was good to hear, no one expected these unspecified changes to be as drastic and game-changing as they are.

Its ending has understandably caused a lot of division amongst the old-school community online, but the unexpected conclusion that changes everything should be regarded as a breath of fresh air and a brilliant idea.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE:Part 2 could come out sooner than expected

Final Fantasy 7 Remake ending explained

The Final Fantasy VII Remake ending can be explained as bluntly as follows:

Square Enix added Whispers of Fate (a.k.a the dementors from Harry Potter) to the Final Fantasy VII Remake, and their purpose was to keep the game's story the exact same as the original.

However, with the Whisper Harbinger defeated come the end, Cloud, Tifa, Barret, Aerith and co are no longer forced to identically follow the storyline from the original 1997 game or even Crisis Core.

The characters and Square Enix are now in their own timeline as demonstrated by the survival of Biggs and possibly Jessie, as well as the change to Crisis Core which shows (or strongly suggests) that Zack Fair is alive too.

What are the Whispers Of Fate in the FF7 Remake?

The Whispers Of Fate in the Final Fantasy VII Remake can be interpreted as symbolic of stubborn fans.

Square Enix's Whispers Of Fate attempt to keep the Final Fantasy VII Remake's story the exact same as the original, and this does somewhat align with the old-school mindset that a remake should never change anything.

With Cloud, Tifa, Barret, and Aerith repeatedly walking into brick walls of ghosts when trying to save people and accomplish certain feats, it also continually felt like Square Enix wanting to do things differently only to be met with disapproval.

However, with the dementors now defeated, Cloud and Square Enix are free to do whatever they want as both have escaped the tight shackles of the original game.

Why the Final Fantasy VII Remake ending is better than what fans wanted

The Final Fantasy VII Remake ending is better than what fans wanted because it makes part 2 and possibly future episodes unpredictable.

It's unlikely that the Final Fantasy VII Remake will completely deviate from the original as landmarks and events will still probably be explored with iconic faces such as Yuffie and Cid, but it’s the outcomes that are impossible to still predict as they could be changed.

For example, one of the most famous scenes in all of gaming is Aerith being stabbed through the back by Sephiroth, but will that even happen now?

After all, Zack and Biggs (as well as possibly Jessie) have both escaped the deaths of their alternate selves, so Aerith isn't necessarily guaranteed to return to the planet either.

Not having to strictly follow the original game gives Square Enix a lot of freedom and this could result in unique set pieces and choices as opposed to the ones everyone already knows about.

Another reason the remake's ending is nearly perfect is that it doesn't make the original game null and void.

If the Final Fantasy VII Remake was the original game from beginning to end with superior visuals and everything else, then there'd be no reason or incentive for fans and newcomers to return to the 1997 epic.

But, with Square Enix's remake now obviously a reimagining, the PS One game still remains relevant and a must-play for both old-school gamers and newcomers to the series as it's a different experience.

Some of the complaints about the Final Fantasy VII Remake ending are easy to understand as it wouldn't be good for Square Enix to keep cheapening the emotional impact of deaths by having them turn out to be fake-outs.

FF7 REMAKE: Why Jessie is probably alive

However, with future episodes yet to be made and released, as of now the remake's ending is brilliant because it makes the future unpredictable while keeping the past relevant and still attractive.