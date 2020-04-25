Quick links

Everton reportedly want £17m ace who hails Liverpool rival as world’s best

Tom Thorogood
Khouma Babacar of US Lecce competes for the ball with Marash Kumbulla of Hellas Verona during the Serie A match between Hellas Verona and US Lecce at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on...
Everton have been linked with Marash Kumbulla.

Marash Kumbulla of Hellas Verona during the Serie A TIM match between SSC Napoli and Hellas Verona at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 19 October 2019.

Reported Everton target Marash Kumbulla has told viewers on his Instagram how Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk is among the best defenders in the world.

The Hellas Verona defender has been linked with a move this summer.

Everton are reportedly keen (TuttoNapoli), while fellow Premier League side Tottenham are accredited with an interest by Italian editorial FirenzeViola.

Kumbulla has been excellent for Verona this season. He has averaged 1.8 tackles and 2.9 clearances per league game, while his pass completion rate stands at a decent 84.2% (Whoscored).

When asked about his toughest opponent this season, Kumbulla named Juventus forward Paulo Dybala ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo before selecting the best defenders in the world.

“Dybala is the most difficult forward for me to mark. As for Cristiano Ronaldo, I have always preferred Leo Messi. In my view, the best defenders in the world are Virgil van Dijk, Giorgio Chiellini and Sergio Ramos,” Kumbulla explained, quoted by Football-Italia.

 

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk finished as runner-up to Lionel Messi in the 2019 ballon d’Or after helping the Reds win the Champions League last season.

And prior to the Covid-19 suspension, Liverpool were runaway Premier League leaders with Van Dijk instrumental throughout.

Everton, meanwhile, had conceded a whopping 46 goals in 29 Premier League games.

A new central defender must be a top priority for the Toffees in the upcoming transfer window and Kumbulla would be an excellent option.

Everton, however, have competition for his signature. According to Hellas1903, Verona have already received a £17 million offer from Inter.

Arkadiusz Milik of SSC Napoli vies with Marash Kumbulla of Hellas Verona during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Hellas Verona at Stadio San Paolo on October 19, 2019 in Naples,...

Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

