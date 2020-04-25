Quick links

Club will reportedly sell ‘highly talented’ Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur target on one condition

Subhankar Mondal
Leipzig's French defender Dayot Upamecano (R) and Schalke's Argentinian forward Franco di Santo vie for the ball during the German First division Bundesliga football match FC Schalke 04 v...
Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal reportedly want Dayot Upamecano.

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig at the Veltins Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will have to pay the full release clause of Dayot Upamecano if they want to sign him from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

That’s according to French publication L’Equipe, who claim that Leipzig have decided to sell the defender.

However, according to the report, the German club will only settle for the 21-year-old central defender’s full release clause, which is €60 million (£52.51 million)

 

The Daily Star has reported that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is ready to push for the youngster, described as “highly talented” by Germany legend Lothar Matthaus to Sky Germany (click here to read more).

Meanwhile, according to France Football, Tottenham want to secure the services of the France Under-21 international.

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group G match between FC Zenit Saint Petersburg and RB Leipzig on November 5, 2019 at Gazprom Arena in St....

Expensive?

While Upamecano is a very talented player with huge potential, it remains to be seen how many clubs are willing to pay the full release clause amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly facing competition from Paris Saint-Germain for Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot.

According to The Sun, Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho may move for the Portuguese youngster, with the British tabloid adding that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the 21-year-old, who could be available for £31.6 million.

Young Boys Ivorian forward Roger Assalé (R) looks on as Manchester United's Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group H football match...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

