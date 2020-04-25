Club will reportedly sell ‘highly talented’ Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur target on one condition

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal reportedly want Dayot Upamecano.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will have to pay the full release clause of Dayot Upamecano if they want to sign him from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

That’s according to French publication L’Equipe, who claim that Leipzig have decided to sell the defender.

However, according to the report, the German club will only settle for the 21-year-old central defender’s full release clause, which is €60 million (£52.51 million)

The Daily Star has reported that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is ready to push for the youngster, described as “highly talented” by Germany legend Lothar Matthaus to Sky Germany (click here to read more).

Meanwhile, according to France Football, Tottenham want to secure the services of the France Under-21 international.

Expensive?

While Upamecano is a very talented player with huge potential, it remains to be seen how many clubs are willing to pay the full release clause amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis.

