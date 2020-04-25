Quick links

Club signing Madrid defender could pave way for £65m Liverpool deal – Our View

Tom Thorogood
Diego Carlos Santos Silva of Sevilla FC in action during the Liga match between Sevilla FC and CD Leganes at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on December 01, 2019 in Seville, Spain.
Liverpool have been linked with Sevilla defender Diego Carlos.

Diego Carlos of Sevilla FC controls the ball during the Liga match between Sevilla FC and Villarreal CF at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on December 15, 2019 in Seville, Spain.

According to La Razon, Sevilla have targeted a move for Real Madrid defender Nacho amid Liverpool’s interest in defender Diego Carlos.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Carlos ahead of this summer.

ABC Sevilla previously claim the Reds are keen on the Brazilian with Sevilla sporting director Monchi telling the Spanish editorial the club have received calls for him.

Carlos has had a superb campaign at Sevilla. He has started 22 La Liga games, averaging 4.8 clearances and an 83.4% pass-accuracy rate (Whoscored).

Premier League leaders Liverpool may see him as an ideal central defender to partner Virgil van Dijk, with Joel Matip and Joe Gomez struggling with fitness prior to the Covid-19 suspension.

Dejan Lovren, meanwhile, seems certain to leave Anfield this summer.

 

Carlos could be a big upgrade and another player to strengthen Jurgen Klopp’s side.

And the latest reports in La Razon suggest Sevilla are planning for his exit.

The report highlights Liverpool’s interest in Carlos. As such, Sevilla believe Nacho could be available for transfer with Real Madrid heavily loaded in central defence.

The La Liga giants have Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Militao vying for a regular spot.

Carlos has a £65 million release clause in his contract. Liverpool may have competition for him from Barcelona and Bayern Munich, but the Reds could be in the best spot financially to make a deal.

Diego Carlos of Sevilla FC celebrates after the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Sevilla FC at Estadio Benito Villamarin on November 10, 2019 in Seville, Spain.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

