Club reportedly eye deal for £12m Wolves player in CL preparation

According to La Gazzetta, Lazio are eyeing a deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Leander Dendoncker ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The global health crisis has prompted the suspension of football in both Italy and England.

Prior to Covid-19, Lazio were challenging Juventus at the top of Serie A and are on course for a spot in the Champions League next season.

Manager Simone Inzaghi is said to be preparing for next season’s European campaign.

And La Gazzetta claim Wolves midfielder Dendoncker has emerged as a target.

The Belgium international joined Wolves for around £12 million (Talksport).

Despite a slow start at Molineux, Dendoncker has gone on to make 26 Premier League starts this season, with another three appearances off the bench.

The 25-year-old is capable of playing at both centre-back and in midfield, offering versatility and averaging 1.9 tackles per league game this term (Whoscored).

Wolves won’t want to lose any first-team members this summer as they look to close the gap on the Premier League’s top four.

Dendoncker, however, may see Champions League football as the next step in his career and Lazio are well and truly back in terms of challenging Italy’s top clubs for titles.