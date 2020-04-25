Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

Serie A

Club reportedly eye deal for £12m Wolves player in CL preparation

Tom Thorogood
Leander Dendoncker at the Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground on August 7, 2018 in Wolverhampton, England.
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lazio have been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Leander Dendoncker.

Leander Dendoncker at the Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground on August 7, 2018 in Wolverhampton, England.

According to La Gazzetta, Lazio are eyeing a deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Leander Dendoncker ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The global health crisis has prompted the suspension of football in both Italy and England.

Prior to Covid-19, Lazio were challenging Juventus at the top of Serie A and are on course for a spot in the Champions League next season.

Manager Simone Inzaghi is said to be preparing for next season’s European campaign.

And La Gazzetta claim Wolves midfielder Dendoncker has emerged as a target.

 

The Belgium international joined Wolves for around £12 million (Talksport).

Despite a slow start at Molineux, Dendoncker has gone on to make 26 Premier League starts this season, with another three appearances off the bench.

The 25-year-old is capable of playing at both centre-back and in midfield, offering versatility and averaging 1.9 tackles per league game this term (Whoscored).

Wolves won’t want to lose any first-team members this summer as they look to close the gap on the Premier League’s top four.

Dendoncker, however, may see Champions League football as the next step in his career and Lazio are well and truly back in terms of challenging Italy’s top clubs for titles.

Raul Jimenez, Patrick Cutrone and Leander Dendoncker of Wolverhampton Wanderers battle for the ball with Fernandinho and Rodrigo of Manchester City during the Premier League match between...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch