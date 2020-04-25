Club president says ‘considerable interest’ in reported £63m Arsenal and Liverpool target

Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with Lyon’s Houssem Aouar.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has told OLTV that there is considerable interest in Houssem Aouar amid links to both Arsenal and Liverpool.

The talented French attacker could be sold this summer.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are keen while the Liverpool Echo cite Premier League leaders Liverpool as fellow suitors.

The 21-year-old is supremely talented, and Lyon president Aulas admits there is considerable interest in him ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

“A player’s decision is always the most important thing. Keeping a player against his wishes is not reasonable. Houssem has not said he wants to leave. We want to try to keep him even though there is considerable interest. There are currently no ongoing negotiations,” Aulas explained.

Aouar made 23 starts and two substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Lyon prior to the Covid-19 suspension, scoring three goals and providing four assists in the process..

Capable of playing in central midfield or as a number 10, he offers versatility as well as quality both in and out of possession.

Liverpool could see him as an ideal option to bolster their midfield.

The Reds may be clear runaway leaders in the Premier League but exits from the FA Cup and Champions League show room for improvement.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will see Dani Ceballos return to parent club Real Madrid at the end of his loan while question marks remain over Mesut Ozil.

The Gunners could see a new creative midfielder as a top priority this summer.

The duo, however, aren’t the only clubs tracking Aouar with Calcio Live previously claiming Juventus have begun talks to sign him while Lyon are said to value him at £63 million.