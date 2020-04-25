Quick links

Aston Villa reportedly want a player Jordan Henderson claimed is ‘great at finishing’

Subhankar Mondal
Fabio Borini #11 of AC Milan is tripped up by Lucas Moura #27 of the Tottenham Hotspur during the first half of the International Champions Cup 2018 match at U.S. Bank Stadium on July 31,...
Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have been linked with Fabio Borini.

Fabio Borini during the Italian Serie A football match between S.S. Lazio and A.C. Milan at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, on november 25, 2018.

According to L’Arena, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are interested in signing Hellas Verona forward Fabio Borini in the summer transfer window.

Borini is out of contract at Verona at the end of the season, having joined the Italian club in the January transfer window after leaving AC Milan.

The former Liverpool forward could be on the move again this summer, and Premier League duo Palace and Villa are monitoring him, according to the report.

 

Fiorentina are also claimed to be interested in the former Chelsea and Sunderland man, who was hailed by Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson s being “great at finishing” in The Liverpool Echo in June 2013.

Football in England and Italy is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the season will resume or when the summer transfer window will open.

AC Milan's forward Fabio Borini from Italy (L) fights for the ball with Arsenal's midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles from England during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first-leg...

Good free signing?

Borini is not a prolific goalscorer, but he is a decent forward player who can be a good option on the substitutes’ bench for Palace or Villa.

Given that the 29-year-old would be a free agent this summer, he would not exactly be a bad signing given the economic uncertainty at the moment.

Fabio Borini of Sunderland in action during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

