Aston Villa reportedly want a player Jordan Henderson claimed is ‘great at finishing’

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have been linked with Fabio Borini.

According to L’Arena, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are interested in signing Hellas Verona forward Fabio Borini in the summer transfer window.

Borini is out of contract at Verona at the end of the season, having joined the Italian club in the January transfer window after leaving AC Milan.

The former Liverpool forward could be on the move again this summer, and Premier League duo Palace and Villa are monitoring him, according to the report.

Fiorentina are also claimed to be interested in the former Chelsea and Sunderland man, who was hailed by Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson s being “great at finishing” in The Liverpool Echo in June 2013.

Football in England and Italy is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the season will resume or when the summer transfer window will open.

Good free signing?

Borini is not a prolific goalscorer, but he is a decent forward player who can be a good option on the substitutes’ bench for Palace or Villa.

Given that the 29-year-old would be a free agent this summer, he would not exactly be a bad signing given the economic uncertainty at the moment.