Arsenal man smiles when asked online if Arteta's getting Partey - report

Arsenal have been linked with a big-money move for the Ghanaian star.

One Arsenal player has accidentally fuelled the Thomas Partey rumours.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder's father revealed this week that the £45 million powerhouse is in talks with the North London club.

But with Arsenal constantly losing money due to the global health crisis, it remains to be seen if the Gunners can afford such a big-money signing - Partey, for £45 million, would be their third-biggest transfer of all time.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos hosted an Instagram Q&A session on Friday and the former Borussia Dortmund has reportedly added to the speculation.

The Arsenal defender was told to smile if Mikel Arteta was signing Partey and, predictably, he smiled, according to The Standard.

It goes without saying that incidents like this should be taken with a pinch of salt and Sokratis's smile is unlikely to indicate that a deal was on the horizon.

As a player, the Greece international won't be privvy to who Arteta and the Emirates Stadium club's hierarchy are trying to sign.