Arsenal make contact over signing £25m star - report

Shane Callaghan
Arsenal are reportedly interested in the Spaniard.

It was suggested earlier this week that Arsenal had dropped their interest in Unai Nunez.

According to AS, the Gunners were prioritising a move for Axel Disasi instead of the Athletic Bilbao centre-back.

But the same publication has since reported that Arsenal have made contact with the Liga side over signing the 23-year-old.

AS write that the North London club are one of several to have touched base with Bilbao over bringing Nunez - who has a £25 million release clause - to the Emirates Stadium.

 

That same report references their apparent interest in Disasi but suggests that they could be interested in both simultaneously.

Mikel Arteta already has quite a few centre-backs in his squad and no doubt some will need to be shipped out if the Spanish boss brings in a couple.

The Arsenal head coach has Rob Holding, Pablo Mari [on loan], Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Calum Chambers, the latter of whom is injured.

In terms of options, Arteta is fine, but they aren't brilliant options and therefore you can understand their reported desire to bolster that area of the squad.

