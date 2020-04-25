Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Premier League

'Anything that keeps Leeds down': Rival fans react to EFL statement

Shane Callaghan
A general view of Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Fulham at Elland Road on December 13, 2014 in Leeds, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United looked to be sailing toward the Premier League when the season was suspended.

Dark Clouds form over Elland road as First Division football becomes a reality during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Leeds United and Charlton Athletic at Elland Road on May...

Leeds United's season remains up in the air.

Marcelo Bielsa's side were top of the Championship and sailing toward Premier League promotion when the football was suspended early on in March.

In the Netherlands, the 2019-20 campaign has been voided and there'll be no title awarded and no relegation.

The same action in the Championship and below would be devastating for Leeds, who have been absent from the top flight since 2004.

 

The Premier League revealed tentative plans that could see football return behind closed doors as early as June.

But the English Football League released a statement this afternoon, stressing that 'suitable testing arrangements' must in place before any final decision is made.

The EFL reiterated that it wishes to complete the 2019-20 campaign rather than scrap it, but some fans on Twitter want to see it cancelled - and some have goaded Leeds fans on the issue.

A general view of Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Fulham at Elland Road on December 13, 2014 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch