'Anything that keeps Leeds down': Rival fans react to EFL statement

Leeds United looked to be sailing toward the Premier League when the season was suspended.

Leeds United's season remains up in the air.

Marcelo Bielsa's side were top of the Championship and sailing toward Premier League promotion when the football was suspended early on in March.

In the Netherlands, the 2019-20 campaign has been voided and there'll be no title awarded and no relegation.

The same action in the Championship and below would be devastating for Leeds, who have been absent from the top flight since 2004.

The Premier League revealed tentative plans that could see football return behind closed doors as early as June.

But the English Football League released a statement this afternoon, stressing that 'suitable testing arrangements' must in place before any final decision is made.

The EFL reiterated that it wishes to complete the 2019-20 campaign rather than scrap it, but some fans on Twitter want to see it cancelled - and some have goaded Leeds fans on the issue.

Anything that keeps Leeds down — Matthew Hill (@MJH4192) April 25, 2020

There’s a good reason to void it. Authorities don’t need to be policing football in any way. — Andy Brown (@redbrowny31) April 25, 2020

Do the right thing and call the season finished and start again in August! — Karl Jeffries (@midlandno4) April 25, 2020

Just void it now. Even if that means promoting Leeds and WBA. Health is more important than football. — Tommy Evans (@derby1884) April 25, 2020

Void it boys — noz (@nozdcfc) April 25, 2020

Blah blah blah. Void it. — James Day (@James_A_Day) April 25, 2020

Just void it so Leeds don’t get promoted because I don’t like them and because my team has nothing to play for or are in a relegation fight - but I will insist it is because I pretend to care about people. — ALP (@adamlpi) April 25, 2020