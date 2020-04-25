Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

6'3 star apparently wants Spurs but Levy has doubts - report

Shane Callaghan
Jose Mourinho manager
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly fans of the soon-to-be free agent.

Thomas Meunier of PSG during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon at Parc des Princes on February 09, 2020 in Paris, France.

It looks like Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of Thomas Meunier isn't as advanced as it had been reported recently.

L'Equipe have reported that the Belgian right-back - whose contract at PSG expires this summer - is open to joining Spurs following a call from head coach Jose Mourinho.

A move to North London looked very probable, but a new report suggests that it's nowhere near as simple as that.

That's because The Telegraph have today claimed that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy isn't fully convinced as of yet.

 

The report claims that Meunier's age and contract are a 'potential obstacle' for Levy who has only been signing players between the age of 19 and 24 over the past two years in an effort to bring down the average age of the squad.

Meunier turns 29 in September and Levy has seemingly has reservations, though The Telegraph did add that he was willing to make an exception for Olivier Giroud in January, though that would've been as a short-term replacement for the injured Harry Kane at the time.

The English outlet also claim that Borussia Dortmund, not the Lilywhites, are 'considered favourites' to sign the 6'3 defender.

Thomas Meunier during the French L1 football match between Lille (LOSC) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, near Lille, northern France, on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch