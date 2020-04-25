6'3 star apparently wants Spurs but Levy has doubts - report

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly fans of the soon-to-be free agent.

It looks like Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of Thomas Meunier isn't as advanced as it had been reported recently.

L'Equipe have reported that the Belgian right-back - whose contract at PSG expires this summer - is open to joining Spurs following a call from head coach Jose Mourinho.

A move to North London looked very probable, but a new report suggests that it's nowhere near as simple as that.

That's because The Telegraph have today claimed that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy isn't fully convinced as of yet.

The report claims that Meunier's age and contract are a 'potential obstacle' for Levy who has only been signing players between the age of 19 and 24 over the past two years in an effort to bring down the average age of the squad.

Meunier turns 29 in September and Levy has seemingly has reservations, though The Telegraph did add that he was willing to make an exception for Olivier Giroud in January, though that would've been as a short-term replacement for the injured Harry Kane at the time.

The English outlet also claim that Borussia Dortmund, not the Lilywhites, are 'considered favourites' to sign the 6'3 defender.