£4.4m player thinks Steven Gerrard’s Rangers could fall further behind Celtic

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Celtic midfielder Scott Brown has said that the Bhoys plan to extend their lead over Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers if and when the season resumes, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

Rangers are 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment.

However, the Gers have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies left to be played this campaign.

The Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

 

Brown, who has been on the books of the Glasgow giants since the summer of 2007 when he joined from Hibernian for a transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £4.4 million, has said that the Hoops could extend their lead over Rangers.

The Scottish Sun quotes Brown as saying: "If we get to that Nine in a Row, we're 13 points clear, we're in a great position just now. Our goal difference is a lot better as well, it's plus 25 so we're sitting in a great position.

"We want to finish the season but nobody in the world would have thought this would have happened so we need to play it day by day and see what happens.

"We want the season to finish so we can play out all the games and we can get the trophy and we think that if we continued playing the way we were playing we could extend our lead as well at the top."

Celtic are title favourites?

Celtic have the best team in Scotland, and the Hoops will be clear favourites to win the Scottish Premiership title if and when the season resumes.

The Glasgow giants have won the Scottish league title for the past eight seasons.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

