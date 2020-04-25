Quick links

£35m Milan plan could reportedly help Arsenal or Liverpool land freebie signing

Danny Owen
Theo Hernandez of AC Milan celebrates a victory at the end of the Serie A match between Brescia Calcio and AC Milan at Stadio Mario Rigamonti on January 24, 2020 in Brescia, Italy.
Premier League rivals Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly fighting it out to sign Layvin Kurzawa - could Theo Hernandez replace him at PSG?

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing for life without Liverpool and Arsenal linked Layvin Kurzawa with Le10 Sport claiming that £35 million-rated AC Milan star Theo Hernandez could replace the Frenchman at the Parc des Princes.

A summer transfer battle looks set to erupt between two of the biggest and most powerful clubs in European football.

Former Real and Atletico Madrid flyer Hernandez has been a shining light in another dark season for Milan, thundering down the left-hand side like an express train while producing nine goals and assists in 25 games.

 

With Milan’s Champions League exile set to run into a seventh year, however, the Rossoneri might have no choice but to listen to offers for a speedy Spaniard who’s price-tag has doubled in the space of 12 short months.

PSG are big fans of Hernandez and, with Financial Fair Play breathing down their neck, Milan may be forced to accept an offer of around £35 million. So while some have suggested that long-serving Kurzawa could be offered a new contract with the Ligue 1 champions, those ongoing links with Hernandez suggest otherwise.

Dortmund's Belgian forward Thorgan Hazard (L) goes down after a challange by Paris Saint-Germain's French defender Layvin Kurzawa during the UEFA Champions League Last 16, first-leg...

Sport claims that Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in a France international who, as it stands, is due to become a free agent in July. The Gunners have even offered the three-time Ligue 1 champion Kurzawa a five-year deal, according to TodoFichajes.

So you can guarantee that two Premier League giants will be following developments at the San Siro very closely indeed.

Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani (R) celebrates with teammate French defender Layvin Kurzawa after scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

