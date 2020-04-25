£11.5m player hints at Southampton move despite interest from Palace and London rivals

Southampton, Crystal Palace and West Ham United have been linked with Joakim Maehle.

Reported Southampton, Crystal Palace and West Ham United target Joakim Maehle has told Ekstra Bladet he believes he will sign for the Saints despite a previous failed move.

The Denmark U21 international fullback is expected to leave Genk this summer.

Maehle almost left in January, telling Dezondag he was disappointed not secure a move with West Ham cited as strong suitors in the report.

Ekstra Bladet claim Crystal Palace and Southampton are also keen, with Maehle telling reporters for the Danish editorial how the Saints saw an £11.5 million bid for him turned down.

“The interest from Southampton was concrete, but their bid was not high enough, but I still believe that one day I might end up in Southampton and the Premier League,” Maehle explained.

“My agent doesn't tell me everything, but as I said, only Southampton have really been in the picture.”

Maehle helped Genk win the league title last year.

He carried on his excellent form this season prior to the Covid-19 suspension.

Palace are still on the lookout for a new fullback to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka who joined Manchester United in a big-money move last summer.

West Ham, meanwhile, are looking for a replacement for Pablo Zabaleta and Ryan Fredericks with the Hammers duo struggling for form this season.

Maehle, 22, has a contract at Genk until 2023. He has posted four assists this season and faced Liverpool in their Champions League encounter.